Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.14 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Vow has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $18.14 million and $302,544.92 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vow alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,294.88 or 0.99908381 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,475.25 or 0.98925280 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.