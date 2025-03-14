May Barnhard Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

