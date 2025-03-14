Aviso Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average of $211.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

