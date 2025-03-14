May Barnhard Investments LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

