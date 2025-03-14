Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.7 %

SBUX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.