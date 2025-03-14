1,950 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

