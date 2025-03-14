11,460 Shares in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Bought by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 37,378 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

