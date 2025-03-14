King Wealth Management Group Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

King Wealth Management Group decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

