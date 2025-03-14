Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,350,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

