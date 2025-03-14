OSB Group (LON:OSB) Posts Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%.
OSB stock opened at GBX 450.60 ($5.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 343.60 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.91).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday.
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
