OSB Group (LON:OSB) Posts Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%.

OSB Group Trading Up 2.7 %

OSB stock opened at GBX 450.60 ($5.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 408.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 343.60 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.91).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday.

About OSB Group

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.