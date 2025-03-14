May Barnhard Investments LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

