DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,742. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

