RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.
RLX Technology Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.93.
About RLX Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.