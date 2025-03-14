RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%.

RLX Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.93.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

