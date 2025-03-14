18,337 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Atala Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

