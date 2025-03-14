International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $245.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

