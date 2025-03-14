Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 222,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 356.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Novavax accounts for about 0.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3,538.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

