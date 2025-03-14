Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

