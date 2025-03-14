Piper Sandler Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $81.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

