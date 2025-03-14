Integras Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,949 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 154,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MGK opened at $307.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

