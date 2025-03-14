RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 694.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,775 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

