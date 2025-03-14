Balboa Wealth Partners Has $362,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

