Postrock Partners LLC Invests $751,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

