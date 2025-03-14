Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Trimmed by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.81 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

