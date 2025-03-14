BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,290 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $45,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

