Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 105.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.04 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

