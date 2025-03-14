Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $94.88 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

