Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Takes $36.24 Million Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,397,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Informatica by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,339,000 after buying an additional 2,662,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Informatica by 826.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,006 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Informatica by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,211,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 311,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 62.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.06, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $771,026 over the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Informatica

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.