Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,379,000.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.44. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

