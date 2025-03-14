Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Soluna Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLNHP opened at $5.69 on Friday. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.