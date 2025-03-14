SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUNW opened at $3.49 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoundHound AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

