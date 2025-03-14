Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 53.8% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares were up 53.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 6,235,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 1,283,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 53.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.