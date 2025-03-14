Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Approximately 284,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 666,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

Verici Dx Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of £7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

About Verici Dx

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.