Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 361,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 884,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,156,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404,450. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,768,079.28. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,294,322 shares of company stock worth $25,953,218 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Udemy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Udemy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

