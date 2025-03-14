ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $67.70. Approximately 36,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 345,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.
Read Our Latest Report on ASGN
ASGN Stock Performance
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ASGN
ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASGN
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.