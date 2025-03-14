ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $67.70. Approximately 36,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 345,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

