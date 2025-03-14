Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Taitron Components has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

