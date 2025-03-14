Prom Price Down 1.1% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and $3.19 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00007483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003397 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00003846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.11822381 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,227,206.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.