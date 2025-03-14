ARPA One Day Volume Reaches $12.22 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,140.56 or 0.99794364 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.48 or 0.98927653 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.02715592 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $13,900,949.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

