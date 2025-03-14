Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

