Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $593.07 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.27 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

