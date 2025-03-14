Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $234,028,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,909,000 after purchasing an additional 329,170 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 22,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FedEx by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after buying an additional 226,608 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.89. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.