Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

