Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.27. 221,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 554,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $505.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,289,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 346,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

