Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HPE opened at $14.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

