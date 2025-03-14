J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.
J.W. Mays Price Performance
MAYS opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -483.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
J.W. Mays Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J.W. Mays
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.