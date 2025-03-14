J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

MAYS opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of -483.44 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. J.W. Mays has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.