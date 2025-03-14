Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

