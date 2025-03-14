Hughes Financial Services LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

