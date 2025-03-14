Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

