Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $41 Million in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,002,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 8.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,575,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

