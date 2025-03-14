Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $411,304,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $39,339,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

