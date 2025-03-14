Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Announces Earnings Results

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,890.63 ($24.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.31. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,734 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,330 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,900.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,987.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,225 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($102,614.96). 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

